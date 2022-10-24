Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Tops $63.71 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.71 million and $2.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,555.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00045764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

