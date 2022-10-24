Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,000. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $969.96 million, a PE ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 127.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 457,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

