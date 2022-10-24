Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 24th (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 24th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its IPO on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Ostin Technology Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.