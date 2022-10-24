Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

