Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.
Otonomy Price Performance
Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
