Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and $233,642.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00271634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00117449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00737946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00560073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00242052 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,424,528 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

