PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,068 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.76. 57,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,034. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

