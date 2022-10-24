Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 640,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after buying an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,009,000 after buying an additional 149,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

