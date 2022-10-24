PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

PACW opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

