Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 20884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

