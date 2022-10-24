Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 20884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
