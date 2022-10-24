Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Parkland stock opened at C$27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$25.65 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,402.04. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Insiders have bought 12,435 shares of company stock worth $415,194 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

