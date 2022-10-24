Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

