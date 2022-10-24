Passaic Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Passaic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.3% of Passaic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Passaic Partners LLC owned 0.33% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,110,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

