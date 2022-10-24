Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.09. The company had a trading volume of 265,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,747. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

