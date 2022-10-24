Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.09. The company had a trading volume of 265,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,747. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
