Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $23,877.90 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $23,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,038. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

