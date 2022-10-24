Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Stake Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCCT opened at $10.20 on Monday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.