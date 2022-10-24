Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €170.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €206.00 ($210.20) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of EPA RI opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €186.35 and a 200-day moving average of €185.19. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

