Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.