Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. 332,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

