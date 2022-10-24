Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 39,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.9% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,776. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

