PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.55

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 106598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$2,494,654.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,494,654.50. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$34,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,677,264.50. Insiders sold 270,100 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059 over the last ninety days.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

