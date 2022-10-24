PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 131,260 shares.The stock last traded at $55.13 and had previously closed at $55.16.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

