Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.