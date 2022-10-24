Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,886,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,713,383. The company has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

