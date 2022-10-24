Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.37. 267,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.20 and its 200-day moving average is $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

