Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.96. The stock had a trading volume of 168,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average is $380.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

