Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 6,283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. 33,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

