Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $14.64 on Monday, hitting $492.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.66 and a 200-day moving average of $507.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

