Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 188 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.90. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.