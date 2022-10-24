Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 28,557 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. 399,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,328. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

