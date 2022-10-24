Piper Sandler Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASAN. Citigroup increased their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.