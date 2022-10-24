Plug Power’s (PLUG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

