Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.30

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.64.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
