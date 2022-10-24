Polymath Market Cap Tops $238.87 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Polymath has a market cap of $238.87 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00271960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004517 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.25976635 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $8,975,024.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.