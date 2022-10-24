Potomac Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

