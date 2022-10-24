Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWSC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 19,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

