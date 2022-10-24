Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,652 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,652 shares during the period. Tile Shop comprises approximately 1.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Tile Shop worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter worth $586,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. 34,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

