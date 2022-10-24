Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,000 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vertex Energy worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,655,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,061,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,013,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTNR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 44,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. The company had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

