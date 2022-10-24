Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Profire Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

