Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
