Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.49 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00028322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,354.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00043158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

