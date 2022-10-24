Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,877,378,238 coins and its circulating supply is 13,814,292,258 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

