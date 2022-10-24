Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

