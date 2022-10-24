Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 178,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

