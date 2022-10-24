Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 178,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.49.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
