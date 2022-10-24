Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $280.63 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Qtum has a market cap of $280.63 million and $39.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00013895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.30 or 0.06963495 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,383,476 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

