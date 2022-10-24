Qtum Trading Up 1.3% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00013858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $280.42 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.69 or 0.06952186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,382,462 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

