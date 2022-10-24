Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $179.19 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $179.19 or 0.00926859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $93.07 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.50 or 0.28415018 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011098 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
