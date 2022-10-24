Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.50 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $10.85 or 0.00056129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $108.50 million and approximately $30,476.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.88043104 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50,923.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

