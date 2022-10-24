Quantum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,951.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00023476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $180,951.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.70 or 1.00012083 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003344 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00043277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.54033716 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

