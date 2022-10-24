R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.22. R1 RCM shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 1,872 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.
R1 RCM Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM
In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
