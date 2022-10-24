R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.22. R1 RCM shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 1,872 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

R1 RCM Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

