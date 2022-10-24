Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.