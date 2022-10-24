Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

