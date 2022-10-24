Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $82.09 million and $4.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.85 or 0.01429468 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005483 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021783 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.57 or 0.01650824 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001544 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.